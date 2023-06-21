Archer Pangburn and Kaden Cowart, of the West Feliciana Bass Club, placed 30th out of 133 teams in the Louisiana High School Bass State Championship.
West Feliciana Bass Club finishes in 30th place in state championship
Community News Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today