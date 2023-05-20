West Feliciana Class of 2023 Community news report Community News Staff Author email May 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Feliciana Class of 2023 on May 12 Provided photo Anna Berry, Aniya Hollins, Lyvie Barr and Ja'Zephine Banks pose before ceremonies begin for the Class of 2023 at West Feliciana High on May 12, 2023. Provided photo Devarre Dyson speaks to the West Feliciana High graduates on May 12, 2023. Provided photo Austin Rachal speaks during West Feliciana High graduation ceremonies May 12, 2023, as Superintendent Hollis Milton looks on. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Feliciana High held 2023 graduation ceremonies in the school gym May 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today