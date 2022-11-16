The West Feliciana Parish Council voted Nov. 14 to declare 21 acres of land in the parish’s industrial park as surplus in order to sell it.
The action must be taken in an ordinance, and the council will hold a public hearing and vote on the matter at its Dec. 12 meeting.
Parish President Kenny Havard said the parish has already declared 86 acres of the park as surplus property, but a possible buyer is interested in the smaller tract.
Declaring the property as surplus to the parish’s needs will allow the administration to get an appraisal of the site and begin negotiations with the interested party, Havard said.
The council also voted to call a March 25 special election on the proposed renewal of a property tax that supports the parish’s 911 emergency communications operation.
The group also named Adrian Cobb to the parish’s Economic Development Board, replacing Michele Whitehouse, and named Donna Wright to take the place of Benjamin Thomas on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Havard also told the council that parish workers have finished work on a temporary bridge on Sligo Road to be used when the state replaces an older bridge at the location.
The parish had to buy rights-of-way for the bridge and temporary structure.