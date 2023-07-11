Visitors pumped $25 million into West Feliciana Parish’s economy in the 2022-23 fiscal year, parish President Kenny Havard told the Parish Council on July 10.
Havard said the parish Tourist Commission asked Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser’s office to look into tourism’s effect on the parish economy, especially in comparison to the 2019 fiscal year before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted travel and tourism.
The visitor spending of $25 million was a 24 percent increase over 2019, Havard said the report shows.
“Tourism numbers are very important to West Feliciana Parish,” Havard told the council. “It’s pretty much something we live and die by.’
He thanked the council for working with his administration to increase tourism, and he pledged to continue working with town of St. Francisville officials to boost the industry.
Visitor spending supported 283 jobs and generated $8.4 million in employment earnings, he said.
At the same time, visitors spent nearly $3 million in state and local tax revenues, a 15 percent increase since 2019.
The overall occupancy for the parish’s hotels, bed-and-breakfast and other lodging businesses was up 7.4 percent.
The report says West Feliciana Parish households would have had to pay $700 more in taxes to generate the amount contributed by visitors to the parish.
On other matters, the council appointed Steve Dunn to fill the expired term of Ambrose Sims on the parish Port Commission and accepted the registrar of voters and secretary of state’s recommendation to move the voting location for parish Precinct 6 from the St. Francisville Town Hall to the Wakefield Fire Station.