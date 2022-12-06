The St. Francisville Area Foundation and KG&L Capital Management sponsored an essay contest asking students to write about “What makes West Feliciana a special place to live?"

Students who placed in the essay contest were recognized with cash prizes at a St. Francisville Area Foundation program Nov. 10. Students were awarded first, second and third place in each grade level category.

The winners are:

K-2nd grade

1st place: Thomas Moore

2nd place: Tevin Williams

3rd place: Tallan Guerra

3rd grade-5th grade

1st place: Natalia Waldrop

2nd place: Reese Smith

3rd place: Jackson Foster

6th grade-8th grade

1st place: Abigail Malley

2nd place: Benton Tingle

3rd place: Kaitlyn Whitaker

9th grade - 12th grade

1st place: Emily Stelly

2nd place: Will D'Aquilla

3rd place: Lillie Lynch

View comments