The St. Francisville Area Foundation and KG&L Capital Management sponsored an essay contest asking students to write about “What makes West Feliciana a special place to live?"
Students who placed in the essay contest were recognized with cash prizes at a St. Francisville Area Foundation program Nov. 10. Students were awarded first, second and third place in each grade level category.
The winners are:
K-2nd grade
1st place: Thomas Moore
2nd place: Tevin Williams
3rd place: Tallan Guerra
3rd grade-5th grade
1st place: Natalia Waldrop
2nd place: Reese Smith
3rd place: Jackson Foster
6th grade-8th grade
1st place: Abigail Malley
2nd place: Benton Tingle
3rd place: Kaitlyn Whitaker
9th grade - 12th grade
1st place: Emily Stelly
2nd place: Will D'Aquilla
3rd place: Lillie Lynch