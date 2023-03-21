West Feliciana Head Start play and learn Community news report Community News Staff Author email Mar 21, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Avery Roberson designed a shape train with blocks at West Feliciana Head Start. Provided photo Christopher Reed matches letters at West Feliciana Head Start. Provided photo June Bullock completes a shape match at West Feliciana Head Start. Provided photo Jaxon Bell designed a 'waffle' home for his dog at West Feliciana Head Start. Provided photo Da'Zyrion Gwinn made the letter L with magnet manipulatives at West Feliciana Head Start. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Feliciana Head Start students use toys and games to learn vital skills during a recent classroom assignment. Kailynn Washington, Aaliyah Smith and Krisdiona Williams smile about their creation at West Feliciana Head Start. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments