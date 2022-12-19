On Dec. 5, West Feliciana High students from coach Nicole Olinde's adapted physical education class participated in the Special Olympics bowling event at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
This was the first time since the pandemic they could socialize and compete with students from other schools, according to a news release.
The West Feliciana Buddies helped their West Feliciana athletes and assisted all of the athletes who were participating in the same lane.
School employees who helped included Nicki Olinde, Sara Klein, Monica Traweek, Laura Glaser, Dianne Gilmore, Bobbie Jean Gilmore, Jake Hoffmann and Asia Wright.
Abby Cochran and Shelley Genre also cheered for the athletes.
Students who participated include Keilyn Washington, first place; Duke Dantin, second place; Bill Jackson, second place; Jeff Green, third place; Knox Michaelson, third place; JaMya Vessel, third place; and Nicholas Williams, fourth place. Also competing were Katie Seal, Kitty Lindsey, Natalee Janis, Bella Klein, Alex Hardin, Andrew Johnston, Imani Coleman and Mathew Seal.