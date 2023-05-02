West Feliciana High teams placed first in the recent Craft Olympics held at Associated Builders & Contractors and sponsored by industrial carpentry contractors and industrial electrical contractors.
The teams had to take a written test and construct assigned projects.
West Feliciana FFA Carpentry team members Matthew Arceneaux, Wyatt Olsen, Caleb Stuart and Hayden Travis were given a set of plans and materials then given two hours to frame a 4x8 storage shed.
WFHS FFA electrical team members Jackson Felker, Justin Gremillion and Chip Joiner were assigned three circuits to plan, diagram and install in an hour and a half. Chip Joiner had the second highest individual score of all competitors and Justin Gremillion had the third highest score of all competitors.