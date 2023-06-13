West Feliciana High School culinary students study food truck businesses Community news report Community News Staff Author email Jun 13, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Feliciana High School Culinary students Je’Nya Gilmore and Hillary Jones bake red velvet ice cream cookies. Provided photo Carter Morgan grills sandwiches loaded with cheese and bacon at West Feliciana High. Provided photo Emma Carls, Madison Arbuthnot and Riland Scott make puffy tacos at West Feliciana High School. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Feliciana High School culinary students participated in a food truck competition in which they designed their own business plan and prepared a signature dish.Classmates sampled each dish and voted on their favorite business plan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today