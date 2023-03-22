Wyatt Olsen, Matthew Arceneaux, Joe DeJean and Hayden Travis practice construction techniques at West Feliciana High for the upcoming Carpentry Competition by building a small shed. Olsen and Arceneaux are checking to ensure the floor is square, while DeJean and Travis measure and cut the remaining floor joists.
Preston Hilliard and Bryaden McEachern lay out where to cut lumber to construct a flooring system for a project in carpentry 1 at West Feliciana High.
Provided photo
Provided photo
Brock Cormier, Justin Gremillion, William Galloway and Cody Bryant construct a rim joist for a project in carpentry 1 at West Feliciana High.
Provided photo
Antoni Torres uses a power miter saw to cut floor joists for a project in carpentry 1 at West Feliciana High.