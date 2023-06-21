Pelican State Credit Union announced graduating senior Devarre Dyson, of West Feliciana High, is one of the $1,000 winners of Pelican State Credit Union's 2023 Team Pelican Scholarship Program.
The Team Pelican Scholarship Program is a benefit for Youth Savings Account members. Pelican selected 14 finalists for academic achievements, acts of service, and inspirational goals. In 2023, the credit union awarded $15,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
Dyson was captain of his football team and Louisiana Youth Seminar president. He was a member of the track and field team, FFA, Beta Club, Team Hand and Feet of Jesus, Louisiana Leadership Institute, Student Council, Lifesmarts, a student ambassador and West Feliciana High mentor.
Dyson earned numerous awards and achievements, including Perfect Attendance, the Heisman Memorial Trophy, Speech 2 Outstanding Student, AP Scholar with Honor, Patrick F. Taylor Foundation Award and principal’s list.
He was accepted into Southeastern Louisiana University and plans to study criminal justice.