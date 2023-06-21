Picture 2 Dyson.jpg

Devarre Dyson is one of the $1,000 winners of Pelican State Credit Union's 2023 Team Pelican Scholarship Program.

 Provided photo

Pelican State Credit Union announced graduating senior Devarre Dyson, of West Feliciana High, is one of the $1,000 winners of Pelican State Credit Union's 2023 Team Pelican Scholarship Program.

The Team Pelican Scholarship Program is a benefit for Youth Savings Account members. Pelican selected 14 finalists for academic achievements, acts of service, and inspirational goals. In 2023, the credit union awarded $15,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Dyson was captain of his football team and Louisiana Youth Seminar president. He was a member of the track and field team, FFA, Beta Club, Team Hand and Feet of Jesus, Louisiana Leadership Institute, Student Council, Lifesmarts, a student ambassador and West Feliciana High mentor.

Dyson earned numerous awards and achievements, including Perfect Attendance, the Heisman Memorial Trophy, Speech 2 Outstanding Student, AP Scholar with Honor, Patrick F. Taylor Foundation Award and principal’s list.

He was accepted into Southeastern Louisiana University and plans to study criminal justice.