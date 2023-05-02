IMG_8067.jpg

West Feliciana High Mu Alpha students Mary Mitchell, Rowdy Anthony, Thy Hong and Joseph Dalferes joined students from across the state to test their math skills in the Mu Alpha competition.

 Provided photo

