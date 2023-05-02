West Feliciana High Mu Alpha students Mary Mitchell, Rowdy Anthony, Thy Hong and Joseph Dalferes joined students from across the state to test their math skills in the Mu Alpha competition.
West Feliciana High students test math skills in Mu Alpha competition
Community News Staff
