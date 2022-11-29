As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, West Feliciana Hospital announced it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for Excellence in Quality.
Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes and patient perspective.
The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index, an assessment of rural hospital performance.
“Receiving this award is an honor and it really underscores the hard work that our team puts in everyday to ensure our patients receive the highest quality health care available,” said West Feliciana CEO Lee Chastant. “We look forward to the upcoming year where we will continue to grow our services and provide additional care to the community.”