A recent newsletter from West Feliciana Hospital mentioned two projects.
First, the hospital is asking people in the community to fill out a survey.
In 2022, West Feliciana Parish Hospital was selected to participate in the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development Program to support rural communities with intensive technical assistance, a news release says.
The program is designed to increase the efficiency of the local health care delivery system practices by focusing on care coordination, social services integration, emergency medical services access, and workforce recruitment and retention.
The hospital's Community Champion worked with members of the development program over the past four months and unveiled the program to local community leaders March 2.
The multiyear program’s next step is a needs assessment. The hospital is seeking input from everyone across the community on the most important health care needs in the service area. The survey takes about 10 minutes and is at ruralcenter.research.net/r/DRCHSD_WFH_residents.
Last Call and Urgent Care
Ricky’s Audubon Lounge and Packaged Liquor was a watering hole on U.S. 61 in St. Francisville, but it closed almost a decade ago.
West Feliciana Hospital held a “Last Call” celebration remembering the institution March 2, before the building becoming West Feliciana Hospital’s new Urgent Care Clinic. Hospital team members, local leaders, business owners and community members gathered to reminisce and share a final toast for Ricky’s and celebrate the hospital’s new health care facility right in the heart of St. Francisville, the newsletter said.
According to the newsletter, a community needs assessment in 2019 suggested access to after-hours medical care was a major need.
Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, the design team behind the new West Feliciana Hospital in 2017, designed the new urgent care center. The facility will share some of the same features of the hospital, helping to make a visual connection between each facility, the newsletter said. Renderings were presented at the Last Call. The projected completion date of the new building will be mid-2024.