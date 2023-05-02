West Feliciana Masons present Honesty and Integrity Award to two students Community news report Community News Staff Author email May 2, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Neal Rachal wins the Masonic Honesty and Integrity Award. Provided photo Ella McKinney wins the Masonic Honesty and Integrity Award. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Feliciana High School's Ella McKinney and Neal Rachal recently won the Masonic Honesty and Integrity Award. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today