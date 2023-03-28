West Feliciana Middles students and staff celebrated World Down Syndrome Day with West Feliciana alum and office worker Mary Margaret Burns. Burns, second from left, shares a moment with, from left, Brittany Arceneaux, Frances Washington and Brenda Stirgus.
West Feliciana Middle students and staff celebrated World Down Syndrome Day with West Feliciana alum and office worker Mary Margaret Burns. Burns shows her artwork Outside the Lines.
Provided photo
