West Feliciana Middle students celebrate Pi Day with round foods

Apr 12, 2023

Jonathan Mooney, Christian Vosburg and JaKyra Washington, seventh grade students in Brittany Brumfield's class at West Feliciana Middle School, celebrate Pi Day with circular snacks and facts. Provided photo

Ja'Mia Givens, Noah Vosburg and Breyon Cobb, seventh grade students in Brittany Brumfield's class at West Feliciana Middle School celebrate Pi Day with circular snacks and facts. Provided photo

Seventh grade students in Brittany Brumfield's class at West Feliciana Middle School, celebrated Pi Day, March 14, with circular snacks and facts.