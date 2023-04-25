The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 10-16:
April 10
Freeman, Glenda: 59; 7935 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant
April 12
Deamer, Donte: 26; 821 North Main St., Simmesport; two counts simple kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts simple battery
Stewart, Jalarraus: 21; 420 B St., Woodville, Mississippi; possession of a firearm while committing a crime, aggravated flight from an officer, distribution of Schedule I, improper lane usage, driver must be licensed, obstruction of justice
Babineaux, Tiffany: 40; 11799 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville; two counts bench warrant.
April 14
Williams, Robert: 31; 17531 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee