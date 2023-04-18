The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 3-9:
April 3
Gilmore, Blaice: 22; 9107 Reech Road, St. Francisville; criminal trespassing, theft less than $1,000
Bailey, Roderick: 42; 2900 Vernon Drive, Zachary; bench warrant
April 6
Smith, Michael: 34; 5830 La. 10, Jackson; possession of Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm while committing a crime, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, ignoring stop sign
April 9
Robinson, Alazja: 22; 126 Martin Luther King Drive, Woodville, Mississippi; driving under the influence first offense, speeding