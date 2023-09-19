The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 28-Sept.10:
Aug. 29
McDonald, Jaquan: 22; 153 Sterling Road, Lorman, Mississippi; introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Miles, Keyiira: 22; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Aug. 30
Ebbs, Edward: 46; 8552 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace, simple assault
Aug. 31
Roundtree, Desmonique: 19; 5990 Street C, St. Francisville; simple battery, simple criminal damage to property
Tassin, Curtis: 17; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; introduction of contraband, battery of a correctional facility employee, simple criminal damage to property
Washington, Rodrick: 27; 10488 La. 965, St. Francisville; possession of Schedule II, flight from an officer
Sept. 1
Elliott, Jeremiah: 36; 5211 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; criminal trespassing
Worsham, Nickolas: 34; 14319 La. 10, St. Francisville; driving under the influence first offense, improper lane usage
Sept. 3
Gillette, William: 68; 3275 Chataignier Road, Ville Platte; driving under the influence — third offense
Sept. 8
Pierce Jr., Donald: 51; 7935 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, Jackson; fugitive, parole violation
Tingle, Johnathan: 41; 10323 Gould Lane, St. Francisville; second-degree battery
Sept. 9
Swan Jr., Kirby: 21; 8464 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery