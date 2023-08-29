The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 7-20:

Aug. 7

Newman, Ernest: 56; 618 Carver Drive, New Roads; malfeasance in office

Aug. 14

McNemar, Hunter: 34; 207 Alvin St., Columbia; possession of Schedule II, introduction of contraband

Aug. 17

Bonaventure, Kyle: 35; 10434 La. 965, St. Francisville; criminal trespassing, probation violation

Hughes, Jennifer: 38; 6913 Weydert Way, St. Francisville; issuing worthless checks

Harris, Danelle: 47; 1618 Plainsknoll Ave., Zachary; cruelty to animals

Emery, Leon: 62; 5623 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

