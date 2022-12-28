The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 5-18:

Dec. 5

Phagans, Johnnie: 24; 5240 Cadillac St., Baton Rouge; aggravated flight from an officer, improper lane usage

Dec. 8

Davis Jr., Willie: 54; 510 S, 10th St., Ferriday; bench warrant

Dec. 10

Archibald, Dustin: 34; 30180 Barnett Road, Denham Springs; fugitive warrant

Dec. 11

Roussel, Dustin: 34; 7493 Sage Hill Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery strangulation

Dec. 12

Fruge, Phillip: 22; 5060 Lynn St., Zachary; second-degree battery

Vessel, Travis: 40; 5604 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; criminal damage less than $500

Smith, Derrick: 35; 2318 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; fugitive warrant

Washington, Victor: 19; 6041 Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen firearms, assault by drive-by shooting

Johnson, Christopher: 19; 11967 Hallmark Drive, Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen firearms, assault by drive-by shooting

Dec. 13

Brady, Shadreka: 30; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; bench warrant

Tolliver, Deondra: 27; 361 Ferguson St., Woodville, Mississippi; theft $1,000 to $5,000

Dec. 16

Harrell, Malik: 22; 8457 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, driving under suspension, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, probation violation

Dec. 17

Armond Jr., Ronald: 28; 248 Murial St., Morgan City; introduction of contraband, possession of Schedule II

Dec. 18

Bennell, Jaricos: 41; 706 Centanni Road, Kenner; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension.

Tags

View comments