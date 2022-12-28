The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 5-18:
Dec. 5
Phagans, Johnnie: 24; 5240 Cadillac St., Baton Rouge; aggravated flight from an officer, improper lane usage
Dec. 8
Davis Jr., Willie: 54; 510 S, 10th St., Ferriday; bench warrant
Dec. 10
Archibald, Dustin: 34; 30180 Barnett Road, Denham Springs; fugitive warrant
Dec. 11
Roussel, Dustin: 34; 7493 Sage Hill Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery strangulation
Dec. 12
Fruge, Phillip: 22; 5060 Lynn St., Zachary; second-degree battery
Vessel, Travis: 40; 5604 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; criminal damage less than $500
Smith, Derrick: 35; 2318 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; fugitive warrant
Washington, Victor: 19; 6041 Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen firearms, assault by drive-by shooting
Johnson, Christopher: 19; 11967 Hallmark Drive, Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen firearms, assault by drive-by shooting
Dec. 13
Brady, Shadreka: 30; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; bench warrant
Tolliver, Deondra: 27; 361 Ferguson St., Woodville, Mississippi; theft $1,000 to $5,000
Dec. 16
Harrell, Malik: 22; 8457 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, driving under suspension, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, probation violation
Dec. 17
Armond Jr., Ronald: 28; 248 Murial St., Morgan City; introduction of contraband, possession of Schedule II
Dec. 18
Bennell, Jaricos: 41; 706 Centanni Road, Kenner; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension.