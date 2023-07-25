The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 10-16:
July 11
Dean, Byron: 43; 7 Hummingbird Lane, Angola; third degree rape, two counts aggravated crime against nature, sexual battery, domestic abuse battery strangulation, two counts indecent behavior with juveniles
Washington, Charles: 39; 10775 Shady Grove Road, St. Francisville; simple battery, bench warrant
July 12
Alvarado, Nery: 38; 1225 La Margie Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive — East Baton Rouge Parish
July 14
Martin, Roderick: 32; 11727 Givens Road, St. Francisville; two counts cruelty to juveniles, two counts child desertion
July 15
Stokes, Daniel: 60; 5955 La. 67, Slaughter; possession of Schedule III drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no registration
Minson, Amy: 34; 306 West End Drive, New Roads; possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia