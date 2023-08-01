The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 17-23:
July 17
Lee, Desmond: 18; 5352 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery strangulation
July 18
Floyd, Montrell: 40; 10374 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Braswell, John: 43; 10628 Shady Grove Road, St. Francisville; simple battery
Jackson, Jerry: 58; 11208 St. Clair Road, St. Francisville; probation violation
July 21
Depew, Travis: 27, 10126 Marydale Road, St. Francisville; stalking
Davis, Delaney: 41; 5942 Street C, St. Francisville; aggravated second-degree battery, simple battery of the infirm
McFarland, Sarah: 37; 10793 Plank Road, Clinton; bench warrant