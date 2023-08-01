The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 17-23:

July 17

Lee, Desmond: 18; 5352 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery strangulation

July 18

Floyd, Montrell: 40; 10374 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Braswell, John: 43; 10628 Shady Grove Road, St. Francisville; simple battery

Jackson, Jerry: 58; 11208 St. Clair Road, St. Francisville; probation violation

July 21

Depew, Travis: 27, 10126 Marydale Road, St. Francisville; stalking

Davis, Delaney: 41; 5942 Street C, St. Francisville; aggravated second-degree battery, simple battery of the infirm

McFarland, Sarah: 37; 10793 Plank Road, Clinton; bench warrant

