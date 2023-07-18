The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 3-9:

July 3

Daniels, Laquita: 33; 908 Cane Creek Road, Centerville, Mississippi; probation violation

July 4

Richard, William: 71; 11907 La. 965, St. Francisville; bench warrant

July 5

Nixon, William: 43; 8800 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, probation violation

July 6

Mills, Darrick: 28; 11659 Givens Road, St. Francisville; aggravated criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant

July 9

Green, Lorenzo: 26; 12968 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; second-degree murder.

