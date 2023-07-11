The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 5-July 2:

June 5

Bonnette, Tyler: 29; 21 Redbird St., Angola; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of minors

June 6

Carter Jr., Tommy: 25; 9003 Whitney Lane, Slaughter; probation violation

Harrison, Michael: 50; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery

Dobson, Luther: 24; 10726 Jacock Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Anderson, Onyeka: 35; 8873 Reech Road, St. Francisville; simple criminal damage to property

June 7

Newman, Reginald: 40; 17578 Pickneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; domestic abuse battery, introduction of contraband

June 8

Gilmore, Blaice: 23; 9107 Reech Road, St. Francisville; theft $1,000-$5,000

Mealey, Terry: 24; 1128 N Street, Woodville, Mississippi; possession of Schedule I, possession of a firearm while committing a crime, improper lane usage

Jones, Earl: 61; 8858 Melinda Lee Lane, St. Francisville; aggravated second-degree battery

June 9

Dominguez, Carlos: 40; 10918 Big Sur Drive, Baton Rouge; obscenity, disturbing the peace by drunkenness

June 10

Sanfie Jr., Ronnie: 25; 1032 Columbus Dunn Drive, Baton Rouge; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, no proof of insurance/registration

June 12

Green, Eric: 47; 11653 Givens Road, St. Francisville; cruelty to juveniles-non-violent

Glasper, Keela: 38; 11653 Givens Road, St. Francisville; cruelty to juveniles-non-violent

June 14

Tinkler, Katherine: 22; 7632 La. 421, St. Francisville; child desertion, probation violation

June 15

Stelly, Zachary: 39; 11538 La. 967, St. Francisville; terrorizing

Ferguson, Jermiyah: 21; 5180 Burnette Road, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000

June 21

Teekel, Joshua: 19; 12021 Pioneer Trailer Park, St. Francisville; cruelty to juveniles-non-violent

June 22

Gills Jr., John: 66; 10223 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; first-degree rape

June 24

Jones III, James: 18, 237 Jefferson Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; flight from an officer, switched plates, speeding

