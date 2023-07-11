The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 5-July 2:
June 5
Bonnette, Tyler: 29; 21 Redbird St., Angola; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of minors
June 6
Carter Jr., Tommy: 25; 9003 Whitney Lane, Slaughter; probation violation
Harrison, Michael: 50; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
Dobson, Luther: 24; 10726 Jacock Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Anderson, Onyeka: 35; 8873 Reech Road, St. Francisville; simple criminal damage to property
June 7
Newman, Reginald: 40; 17578 Pickneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; domestic abuse battery, introduction of contraband
June 8
Gilmore, Blaice: 23; 9107 Reech Road, St. Francisville; theft $1,000-$5,000
Mealey, Terry: 24; 1128 N Street, Woodville, Mississippi; possession of Schedule I, possession of a firearm while committing a crime, improper lane usage
Jones, Earl: 61; 8858 Melinda Lee Lane, St. Francisville; aggravated second-degree battery
June 9
Dominguez, Carlos: 40; 10918 Big Sur Drive, Baton Rouge; obscenity, disturbing the peace by drunkenness
June 10
Sanfie Jr., Ronnie: 25; 1032 Columbus Dunn Drive, Baton Rouge; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, no proof of insurance/registration
June 12
Green, Eric: 47; 11653 Givens Road, St. Francisville; cruelty to juveniles-non-violent
Glasper, Keela: 38; 11653 Givens Road, St. Francisville; cruelty to juveniles-non-violent
June 14
Tinkler, Katherine: 22; 7632 La. 421, St. Francisville; child desertion, probation violation
June 15
Stelly, Zachary: 39; 11538 La. 967, St. Francisville; terrorizing
Ferguson, Jermiyah: 21; 5180 Burnette Road, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000
June 21
Teekel, Joshua: 19; 12021 Pioneer Trailer Park, St. Francisville; cruelty to juveniles-non-violent
June 22
Gills Jr., John: 66; 10223 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; first-degree rape
June 24
Jones III, James: 18, 237 Jefferson Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; flight from an officer, switched plates, speeding