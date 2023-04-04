The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 20-26:
March 22
Lee, Patricia: 56; 10424 La. 965, St. Francisville; theft $1,000-$5,000, malfeasance in office
Acres Jr., John: 43; 11907 E. La. 965, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant
March 23
Thorpe III, Joshua: 33; 837 Conestoga Road, Brynmawr, Pennsylvania; fugitive warrant
March 24
Martin, Demontez: 26; 1524 Yvonne Drive, Franklinton; attempted second-degree murder
March 25
Dent, Terrence: 53; 7103 Woodpecker Drive, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, no registration
Russell, Lorita: 47; 7248 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; two counts simple assault
March 26
Hill, Guss: 36; 8213 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; battery of a dating partner
Jacobs, Germanie: 35; 8213 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace