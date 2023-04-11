The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 27-April 2:
March 27
Sarah Irwin: 31; 9 Red Bird Lane, Angola; distribution Schedule I, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office
March 30
Mascola, Mason: 29; 5415 Baptist Church Road, Shreveport; introduction of contraband, possession of Schedule II
March 31
Booker, William: 25; 4764 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville; four counts bench warrant
April 1
McKnight, Ronald: 33; 9201 Palmetto St., New Orleans; simple possession of marijuana