The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 27-April 2:

March 27

Sarah Irwin: 31; 9 Red Bird Lane, Angola; distribution Schedule I, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office

March 30

Mascola, Mason: 29; 5415 Baptist Church Road, Shreveport; introduction of contraband, possession of Schedule II

March 31

Booker, William: 25; 4764 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville; four counts bench warrant

April 1

McKnight, Ronald: 33; 9201 Palmetto St., New Orleans; simple possession of marijuana

