The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 5-12:
March 6
Blackmon, Anthony: 36; 3053 Vernon St., Zachary; fugitive warrant
March 10
Grisham, Lashania: 27; 10220 Mimosa Place, Lafayette; distribution of Schedule I
Williams, Christopher: 28; 441 East St., Denham Springs; simple possession of Schedule I, possession of a firearm while committing a crime
Mckneely, Ontario: 30; 4677 Avenue F, Zachary; possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana, no registration
Williams, Jaque: 21; 5416 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, illegal possession of stolen firearms, bench warrant, probation violation
Gwinn, Jervontra: 26; 11735 Givens Road, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while committing a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant
March 11
Cornish, Jarvis: 30; 8843 Flower Hill Road, St. Francisville; battery of a dating partner
March 12
Canezaro, Dalton: 28; 5790 Sweet Olive Road, St. Francisville; illegal carrying of a weapon, domestic abuse battery child endangerment