The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 1-14:
May 1
Butler, Priest: 24; 1448 Dellwood St., Memphis, Tennessee; simple escape from work release
May 2
Armwood, Oaton: 50; 474 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary; fugitive warrant
May 3
Kilcrease, Micah: 35; 11641 Oakwood Lane, Clinton; bench warrant
Booker, William: 25; 4764 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville; driving under suspension
May 4
Wiliford, Joshua: 40; 19923 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary; bench warrant
May 6
Fontenot, Anthony: 31; 5207 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; simple battery
May 7
Courville, Evan: 30; 114 Windberg Lane, Lafayette; battery of a dating partner
May 9
Anderson, Okoryea: 21; 9857 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; battery of a dating partner
Baker, Alanna: 26; 5180 Burnet Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
May 11
Thompson, Vearlene: 35; 101 Gaylord Road, Natchez, Mississippi; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, distribution of Schedule I, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, malfeasance in office
Staid, Mark: 66; 11283 N. Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
May 12
Stelly, Zachary: 39; 11538 La. 967, St. Francisville; DWI first offense, improper lane usage, driving under suspension
Villarreal, Amber: 31; 110 Windfern Lane, Youngsville; accessory after the fact (escape)
May 13
Harris, Blake: 25; 6277 Greenwood Road, St. Francisville; battery of a dating partner