The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 15-June 4:
May 16
Allen, Keogie: 36; 1671 Blanches Road, Baton Rouge; bench warrant
Emery, Javon: 28; 3862 La. 955, Ethel; simple burglary of a movable, ran a red light, switched MVI
May 17
Green, Lorenzo: 26; 12968 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; simple criminal damage to property, bench warrant
May 18
Goodley, Abraham: 17; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; introduction of contraband
May 21
Rogers Jr., William: 42; 814 Jill St., New Iberia; battery of a correctional facility employee, possession of Schedule II, introduction of contraband
May 22
Boley, Reona: 21; 2726 Finch St., Baton Rouge; entry or remain in places after forbidden
May 23
Smith, Robert: 30; 8059 Dixie Blanchard Road, Shreveport; simple escape
May 24
Bowman, Joshua: 37; 10811 Wakefield Drive South, St. Francisville; improper telephone communication
May 25
Thompson, Malik: 25; 12123 Fairlane Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace drunkenness, possession of Schedule I
Davis, Terrance: 49; 3217 N. Azalea Ave., Baker; bench warrant, probation violation
Webb, Troy: 44; 2537 Desoto Drive, Baton Rouge; probation violation
May 26
Morgan, Christopher: 40; 8241 Comite Acres Drive, Baker; molestation of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles
May 27
Brown, Jerone: 19; 3061 Mission Drive, illegal carrying of a weapon, flight from an officer
May 30
Rogers, Matthew: 33; 6515 La. 68, Jackson; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, probation violation
Vessel, India: 19; 6701 Scott Lane, Jackson; improper telephone communication
Mullen, Lamarcus: 17; 8740 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; illegal use of a weapon
June 2
Bourgeois, Philip: 31; 3720 Church St., Slaughter; DWI-first, improper lane usage
June 4
Davis Jr., Damien: 21; 6865 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; two counts attempted second degree murder
Hampton, Leonard: 47; 4030 Chestnut St., Zachary; battery of a dating partner