The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 20-27:

Nov. 20

Guy, Jason: 35; 22931 Zeb Chaney Road, Zachary; driving under the influence first offense, improper lane usage

Nov. 21

Gills Jr., John: 65; 10223 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple possession of marijuana, distribution of drug paraphernalia

Nov. 22

Handy, Corey: 45; 10323 Gould Drive, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery

Nov. 23

Ferguson, Kendrick: 38; 114 Shady Lane, Ferriday; bench warrant

Nov. 27

Hamilton, Michaelyn: 42; 7751 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant

Tags

View comments