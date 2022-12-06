The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 20-27:
Nov. 20
Guy, Jason: 35; 22931 Zeb Chaney Road, Zachary; driving under the influence first offense, improper lane usage
Nov. 21
Gills Jr., John: 65; 10223 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple possession of marijuana, distribution of drug paraphernalia
Nov. 22
Handy, Corey: 45; 10323 Gould Drive, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
Nov. 23
Ferguson, Kendrick: 38; 114 Shady Lane, Ferriday; bench warrant
Nov. 27
Hamilton, Michaelyn: 42; 7751 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant