The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4:

Nov. 28

Bonaventure, Kyle: 34; 10434 La. 965, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery

Nov. 29

Tidwell, David: 52; 2122 Allen Road, Smithdale, Mississippi; bench warrant, probation violation

Nov. 30

Reed, Dylan: 30; 472 Dunbarton Road, Natchez, Mississippi; domestic abuse battery, bench warrant, probation violation

Dec. 1

Perkins, Eric: 52; 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; failure to register as sex offender

Dec. 3

Reed Jr., Willie: 27, 11022 La. 965, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting an officer

Barnes, Sonya: 46; 158 Hollywood Drive, Lafayette; introduction of contraband

Dec. 4

Russell, Lorita: 46; 7248 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; simple battery, bench warrant

Tags

View comments