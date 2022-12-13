The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4:
Nov. 28
Bonaventure, Kyle: 34; 10434 La. 965, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
Nov. 29
Tidwell, David: 52; 2122 Allen Road, Smithdale, Mississippi; bench warrant, probation violation
Nov. 30
Reed, Dylan: 30; 472 Dunbarton Road, Natchez, Mississippi; domestic abuse battery, bench warrant, probation violation
Dec. 1
Perkins, Eric: 52; 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; failure to register as sex offender
Dec. 3
Reed Jr., Willie: 27, 11022 La. 965, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting an officer
Barnes, Sonya: 46; 158 Hollywood Drive, Lafayette; introduction of contraband
Dec. 4
Russell, Lorita: 46; 7248 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; simple battery, bench warrant