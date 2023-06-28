The West Feliciana Parish Library has partnered with Keep Louisiana Beautiful and the State Library of Louisiana as a Get Down and Clean Up program participant.
The West Feliciana Parish Library is one of the 79-plus public libraries in 31 parishes to help launch this program in Louisiana. Library card holders can visit participating libraries to check out and return litter cleanup supplies, including litter grabbers, safety vests and trash bags.
The program provides residents an outlet for accessing supplies to improve their communities. People of all ages can participate in the program, but adult supervision (18 and up) is required. With the supplies, participants will be given instructions with a QR code leading to an online reporting form for tracking hours, trash bags collected and other pertinent statistics.
“This program provides the perfect opportunity for students to get service hours for school,” said KLB Executive Director Susan Russell. “It’s also a great hands-on way for families, small homeschool groups, youth groups and Scouts to care for their neighborhood. We encourage you to have fun with it. Play some music and dance your way to a cleaner Louisiana.”