The race for a Parish Council seat in District B of West Feliciana Parish will remain unchanged after one of the candidates Monday withdrew her legal challenge to an opponent’s qualifications.
Rolanda Johnson Robinson, Troy “Tab” Ballard and Lula London filed qualification papers earlier this month to run for the open council seat in the Oct. 14 primary election.
Robinson, however, acting without an attorney, challenged Ballard’s candidacy in a suit filed just before the 4:30 p.m. Thursday deadline for election challenges.
In her petition, Robinson alleged that Ballard does not meet the qualifications to serve on the council, including a Home Rule Charter provision that a council member must have been a parish resident and registered voter in the district for three years before taking office.
To support her position, Robinson included postings from Ballard’s Facebook account, including a May 1 announcement that his home in Ascension Parish’s Pelican Point development had been listed for sale.
She also included as part of her suit a July 31 post in which Ballard said he was now residing in West Feliciana Parish.
Twentieth Judicial District Judge Sydney Picou Walker convened a hearing on the matter at 9:30 a.m. Monday but noted that Robinson had by then obtained an attorney, who moved to continue the case because she would be unable to attend the hearing.
Walker denied the request for a continuance, saying state law required her to convene a hearing by 10 a.m. Monday.
She instead recessed the hearing until 1 p.m. “in fairness to Ms. Robinson” and to give attorney Megan Smith time to travel from an Ascension Parish court appearance to St. Francisville.
When the hearing resumed, Smith announced that Robinson was voluntarily dismissing her lawsuit, and Walker said she would sign a dismissal order that requires Robinson to pay the costs of the proceeding.
Clerk of Court Stewart Hughes said it is believed Robinson’s petition was the first legal challenge to a candidate in the parish’s history.
Because of the state deadlines, the challenge cannot be revisited, said Michael Hesse, Ballard’s attorney.
Ballard, 36, said in his answer to the suit that he has been a registered West Feliciana voter since he turned 18, has maintained homestead exemption on a home he built on La. 965 in the parish in 2013, has continually paid water and electric bills for the West Feliciana residence and has operated a Christmas tree farm on La. 965.
His reply to the suit said he had an Ascension Parish “supplemental home” while his wife worked for the Touro Health Care system in New Orleans.