The West Feliciana Parish School Board agreed July 10 to extend by a year the terms of a land sale that is caught in a property development moratorium.
The board voted in April 2021 to accept a $750,000 offer from St. Francisville businessman Stuart Maginnis to buy the old St. Francisville High School site near the Pecan Grove neighborhood.
Before the sale was final, however, the town of St. Francisville put a moratorium on major new residential developments because its sewer treatment plant is out of compliance with environmental regulations.
Although the town has accepted two bids to build a new treatment plant, its completion is not expected for at least a year, and the town’s Board of Aldermen last month extended the development moratorium for another year.
The School Board extended the purchase agreement in October 2021 and July 2022, but the last extension ended July 10.
The board hired broker Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate to market the property, and its representative, Randy Herring, told the board that the buyer still wants the 18.97-acre site but is reluctant to spend money for engineering work on a development plan until the sewer system construction is near completion.
Board members discussed the possibility of putting the site back on the market in hopes of getting more money but ultimately decided to extend the agreement.
Superintendent Hollis Milton said the long-term benefit to the school system will come, not from the land sale, but from taxes paid by the occupants of about 20 homes that could be built on the site.
The town rezoned the property in 2018 from an institutional zoning to R-2 residential, the same as the adjoining Pecan Grove residential area.