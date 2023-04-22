West Feliciana Parish school employees received glowing “thank you” letters in their email inboxes Tuesday night and the School Board will follow them up with a pay bump next month.
The board approved Superintendent Hollis Milton’s April 18 request for a $600 “25th check” for all employees as an expression of thanks.
“We had a really good year,” Milton said, ticking off a number of accomplishments that included a visit from Gov. John Bel Edwards early in the first semester.
“Because of you, we’ve had leaders like the governor of Louisiana tour the schools to see the amazing things going on in West Feliciana Parish schools. We’ve had educators from out of state visit our classrooms. We’ve had alumni return to tour, and they beam with pride. People visit because of your hard work and dedication to our students, and we want to thank you,” the letter, signed by Milton and the seven board members, reads in part.
After tax and retirement deductions, each employee should net about $500 from the one-time stipend, Milton said. The payments will go out in direct bank deposits on May 5.
On another matter, insurance consultant John Caro delivered relatively good news when he said the board’s property insurance premium only will increase by about 3% in the coming year, to a total of $284,087 for coverage of $141 million.
Because of recent turmoil in Louisiana’s hurricane-wracked insurance market, Caro said his report to West Feliciana’s board will be the best he will give to his statewide school board clients this year. One board was faced with a 300% premium increase, he said.
In other action, the board:
- Approved the 14th change order to construction work at West Feliciana High School, a price reduction of $68,152 that will lower the total cost to $14,178,806.
- Approved 10 cost increase items totaling $84,584 that will raise the cost of the new elementary school to $24,462,153.