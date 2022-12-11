A proposal to increase the number of consecutive terms that West Feliciana’s parish president may serve went down to defeat in a low-turnout election Saturday.
Had it passed, the proposition would have allowed a parish president to serve three consecutive four-year terms instead of two now authorized by West Feliciana’s home-rule charter.
The measure drew support from 598 of the parish’s 7,843 voters, but 953 voters opposed it. Turnout was 19.8%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The Parish Council voted earlier this year to put the proposition on the ballot, but members decided against asking voters to approve three consecutive terms for council members.
“I’ve been hesitant the whole time to try and push it,” parish President Kenny Havard said Sunday. “I just sat back and let it happen.”
Havard said he did not want people to think he was pushing the change for personal reasons.
“The last thing I wanted was for people to think it was for me. I knew when I ran it was for two terms,” he said.
Havard is serving his first full term in the office after holding the position for a little over a year to finish the term begun by Kevin Couhig, who resigned in 2018. He said he plans to run for a second full term in next year’s election.
Havard said parish voters may want to revisit the question at some time in the future, because the term limits and other charter provisions have the effect of limiting the number of people who would be willing to serve as parish president.
A person serving only two terms is not eligible to be fully vested in the parochial retirement system, he said.
“You’d have to be independently wealthy or retired to run. You couldn’t quit your job at Exxon to be parish president,” he said.
East Feliciana election results
In East Feliciana Parish on Saturday, District 1 School Board member Rufus “Coach” Nesbitt was reelected with 167 votes in a runoff against Bradston Smith, who had 103.
Voters also supported the renewal of two funding proposals for the parishwide Fire Protection District.
With 17.5% of the eligible voters casting ballots, a 6.25-mill property tax for the parish’s fire departments passed, 1,861 to 585.
Voters also approved renewing a $48 fee on structures throughout the parish ($38 for mobile homes) that funds the fire protection effort, 1,708 to 739.