Students and teachers in St. Helena Parish are preparing to return to school for the first time since a shooting at a high school on Sept. 12 left one student dead and two injured.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. as school was being dismissed at St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg.
A 14-year-old male student was arrested and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on a count of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm and having a firearm on school property, according to the St. Helena Sheriff's Office.
Officials with the Sheriff's Office said bullying likely played a part in the incident. The suspect has not been publicly identified due to his age.
In the wake of the shooting, the school district cancelled classes until Friday, Sept. 15, then pushed the start date to Tuesday. The high school football game and school board meeting for that week were also cancelled.
On Monday, the school district sent a letter to parents on what students can expect upon their return.
There will be an increased security presence on campus starting Tuesday, and all backpacks will be subject to a search prior to entering the building, the letter says.
The school district said it is reviewing its security protocols and new security cameras will be installed on campus over the next few weeks.
Grief counselors will also be available to students and employees.
The school district will still reinforce previous policies, including requiring clear or mesh backpacks and full uniforms. Only students in 11th and 12th grade are permitted to park in the stadium parking lot, and only employees are allowed in the area. Cell phone use is prohibited on campus.
All after-school activities will resume Tuesday. A prayer service will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the school gym.
"We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community, and we are stronger when we come together in times of adversity," Superintendent Kelli Joseph said in the letter. "Together, we will heal, and together, we will move forward. Our school community is resilient, and we will emerge from this tragedy stronger and more united than ever before."