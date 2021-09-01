Rays of evening light shone down between branches of the few pine trees left standing on Porter-Muse farm as William “Whitey” McGuff arched his back and wound up his chainsaw.

McGuff had spent all Tuesday afternoon hacking through trees Hurricane Ida ripped to the ground at the farm, owned by his neighbor. As evening fell, there was still work to do.

“These trees will work you to death,” McGuff said, “but in St. Helena, we help each other out.”

At least a half-dozen trees, each almost 100 feet tall, lay flat on the farm, their spindly roots protruding upwards. The scent of shattered pine branches mixed with diesel fuel. Chainsaws and generators thrummed nearby.

One tree was splayed across a crushed pickup truck; another had pulverized a small guest-house.

Ida’s incredible winds terrorized residents of this 642-person community Sunday night. Most of them never imagined a hurricane could make it that far north with so much terrifying power.

“The doors to the bedrooms were rattling as if you’d locked someone in and they were trying to get out,” said De’shon Muse, who owns the farm on La. 10 where McGuff was clearing trees. He weathered the winds in his farmhouse with his mother, father and two huskies.

“We’re just thankful that we still have our lives,” Muse said.

Ida swept in from the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, flattening Louisiana's last habitable barrier island and wreaking horrible damage on small cities near the coast like Houma and Laplace. Even as the storm lost strength, its furious impacts persisted.

Winds nearing 100 mph shrieked east down the I-190 corridor around midnight Sunday, leaving “parish-wide devastation” in Livingston Parish, the Livingston emergency director said. Flooding and felled trees left people homeless and without power in Tangipahoa Parish.

The warmth of Louisiana’s wetland coast allowed the storm's winds to retain some power after sweeping in from the sea. Before raging into Mississippi, Ida left a final swath of devastation across St. Helena.

Betty Muse, De'shon’s mother, grew up in Greensburg and remembers Hurricane Betsy in 1965. Ida was the worst she'd ever seen.

“You could see the doors clanging, like in a horror movie,” she said, sitting on her son’s porch Tuesday as he, McGuff and another neighbor slung chainsaws around the property, hacking away at the devastation.

Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard rolled into Greensburg to clear roads Monday. La. 449 and other state highways were drivable by Tuesday afternoon, opening access from Livingston Parish north through St. Helena.

But massive trees still lay over sagging homes, and splintered power poles left lines hanging near the ground and across roads in some places.

Over 99% of the parish lacked electricity Wednesday. Many residents had no water. And nobody could get gas, leading them wonder how much longer they could power generators.

“Remote areas in the parish are going to go weeks without electricity,” said La. Rep. Robby Carter, D-Greensburg. “These people are running on generators, and they desperately need gas for those generators.”

Carter hunkered down for the storm at his home down the road from Muse’s farm as Ida swept through.

While the town center in Greensburg might have power as soon as a week after the storm, Cater said, he fears a month could elapse before residents in secluded backwoods are on the grid again.

The United States Postal Service suspended deliveries across the Baton Rouge metro area due to dangerous post-storm conditions, leaving people scheduled to receive paychecks on Wednesday — Sept. 1 — with depleted bank accounts and no way to pay for provisions if they could even find them

“There are going to be people with acute money shortages if we don’t take care of this fast,” Carter said. “We need to get electricity back and get these food stores open, because people have to have to buy food from.”

On Wednesday, USPS listed St. Helena’s three-digit 704 area code under a slew of areas in Louisiana where delivery services remained suspended due to storm impacts. A USPS press representative for Louisiana said there were no new updates to provide.

In Pine Grove, at the southern tip of St. Helena Parish, dozens of cars lined up down La. 16 Tuesday evening to fuel up at Napa Auto Parts’ single pump, which had gotten a refill earlier in the afternoon.

Ida downed a thick-trunked Oak Tree at the cemetery next to Pine Grove Baptist Church, its limbs crushing a yards-long swath of gravestones — some of them dating to the 19th century — and mangling the cemetery’s black metal fence. Like in so many other South Louisiana towns since Sunday, shattered pieces of pine trunks crushed houses and sheds, felled power lines and blocked roads.

Local residents said storms have usually lost most of their strength by the time they reach St. Helena. So they were caught off guard by the intensity of the wind.

“The rain was strong, but the wind was way stronger,” said Pedro Vasquez, 19, who lives in Greensburg with his family, in an interview translated from Spanish. “Nobody could sleep.”

Vasquez, his father Tono Anaya, and his brother Renato Vasquez spent all day Tuesday clearing heaps of brush from their roof and front yard and piling them near La. 16.

When they moved to Louisiana from El Salvador four years ago, the family knew Louisiana was a hurricane hotspot. But they never expected a storm of Ida's viciousness would find them this far north.

“Makes you wonder if a tornado ripped through here,” said Jerry McKeithen, who lives in Pine Grove.

His house is across the road from the cemetery. His grandparents and great-grandparents alike are buried there.

Some of their headstones were shattered by the fallen oak tree’s branches.

Parish officials lost all communication when the storm struck Sunday night and didn't get it back until Tuesday afternoon, when they relocated from the parish’s police jury facility in Greensburg to Pine Grove.

Emergency directors were trying to dispatch damage updates — and still, to develop a sense of the damage for themselves — from someone’s residence there through Tuesday.

''We knew it was going to be bad, but not this bad,'' said Jeremy Williams, a St. Helena Parish police juryman from Greensburg.

Despite the immense property and infrastructure damage, officials, as of Wednesday evening, knew of no one who died or got seriously hurt in St. Helena. But they were still assaying the damage and expected to continue for days to come.

On Wednesday, Federal Emergency Management Agency workers arrived in Greensburg and set up a command center emergency workers to operate from, said emergency director Roderick Matthews.

Near the intersection of La. 16 and La. 449, Bobby Morgan was starting to pick up the pieces at his Pine Grove home Tuesday. He was stringing together a makeshift fence near his driveway as his puppy Coco, a chocolate-brown pitbull mix, pranced in and out of a lake on Morgan’s property that had become swollen by Ida’s rain.

Like in Greensburg, fallen trees lay around his property.

He relocated to this home in 2004, but has lived in St. Helena Parish his whole life.

“Sunday night was horrible. To be here today, I just feel very fortunate,” Morgan said. “I’ve been here since 2004 and have been through some pretty decent storms but this was the worst I’ve encountered.”

Morgan’s wife, Marie Morgan, remembered to fill the couple’s tub before the storm struck. So they had some water, even though their water lines being shut off after the storm passed.

Others, like McKeithen and the Vasquez family, didn't. Both estimated they would be without power for weeks.

“We’ve been through other storms out here, and I wasn’t afraid then, so I thought this would be the same,” Marie Morgan said Tuesday.

De'shon Muse, the Greensburg resident, survived a wreck on I-55 three years ago when an 18-wheeler rear-ended his Pontiac Solstice and sent it airborne over two other vehicles. He's had six surgeries stemming from that crash and is still on the road to recovery.

"I've seen destruction," Muse said, "but this was horrific."