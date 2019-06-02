A 38-year-old Greensburg man was killed Sunday when for unknown reasons he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck another vehicle head-on.
State Police say Ronald Lee Davis was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre eastbound on La. Highway 16 in St. Helena Parish just after 3:30 a.m. when he crossed into the westbound lane of traffic. He collided with a 2002 Cadillac DeVille driven by John Ray Daniels, 35, of Denham Springs.
Davis was pronounced deceased on scene and his wife, Pamela Topps, 38, also of Greenburg, who was in the passenger seat sustained moderate injuries. Daniels sustained serious injuries, and both Topps and Daniels were transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to State Police.
None of the occupants in either vehicle was restrained at the time of the crash. Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor, but blood samples were collected for analysis.