A second suspect has been arrested in the killing of a transgender woman whose body was dumped in St. Helena Parish.

Christopher Causey, 37, was booked into New Orleans' parish jail Wednesday morning on a hold for a murder count from the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.

Causey is suspected of killing Shakie Peters, 32, whose body was found off Opal Bennett Road near Amite on July 2.

Another suspect, Lynette Muse, was arrested Aug. 28 on a count of second-degree murder.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Detective Joe Chaney said the department hasn't yet released a motive, but he confirmed that Causey and Muse were either married or in a relationship. He did not say how the two knew Peters.