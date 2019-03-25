The two Amite men fatally shot Saturday morning in St. Helena Parish were identified Monday afternoon.
Detril Nichols Jr., 22, and Wayne Golman, 28, were found dead at 1418 Opal Bennet Road, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Law enforcement did not release additional information about what happened, but asked anyone with information to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office or the Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers.
