The two Amite men who died Saturday in a double homicide in St. Helena Parish actually shot each other, according to a press release from the St. Helena Sheriff's Office.

Detril Nichols Jr., 22, and Wayne Golman, 28, were found dead Saturday morning at 1418 Opal Bennet Road. The St. Helena Sheriff's Office determined the two men shot each other, and noted Wednesday the men had previous altercations.

No further information about the those altercations was released.