The 28-year-old inmate who escaped custody in St. Helena Parish and remained on the run for nine days was captured Monday in Mississippi, where he has since been accused of new crimes, authorities said.

St. Helena Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney said Taylor Miller was captured Monday in Pearl, Mississippi, about 115 miles from the Greensburg jail he fled Oct. 20.

Miller had been incarcerated on multiple burglaries of homes and vehicles in St. Helena, Chaney said. Officials said they found Miller committing new crimes, and booked him on possession of burglarized tools and conspiracy to commit a crime, as well as a long list of misdemeanor traffic violations, like switched tags and no driver's license, according to jail records.

Miller was held in the Rankin County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. He was also held on the counts from St. Helena Sheriff's Office.