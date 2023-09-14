Classes are canceled until Tuesday following a fatal shooting at a high school in St. Helena Parish, the school district announced Thursday.
One student was killed and two others were injured after a Tuesday afternoon shooting at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg.
The suspected shooter, a 14-year-old male student, was arrested and booked on a count of second-degree murder, the St. Helena Sheriff's Office said. Bullying likely played a part in the incident, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Law enforcement have not identified the suspect as of Thursday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
The school district originally canceled classes until Friday, as well as the high school football game and school board meeting.
"More details are forthcoming," the district said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.