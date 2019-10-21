West Feliciana Parish may lose its accounting director is she's successful in her bid to become a chancery clerk in her hometown county across the border Mississippi.
Nakia Stewart Anderson, 32, has worked as the parish's director of finance since 2017 but said she'll transition to a new role if she's elected as chancery clerk on Nov. 5 just across the Louisiana border in Wilkinson County.
"I've always known I wanted to contribute back to home in some kind of way," she said. "It wasn't until I started working in governmental accounting where my passion grew."
Along with clerical duties, the chancery clerk's office administers the county's finances. Anderson said she plans to use her background in finance and government to find ways to secure money for much-needed road and bridge repairs.
Anderson, who is running as a Democrat, faces three others running as independent candidates.