State Rep. Kenny Havard has been elected as the second person to serve as West Feliciana Parish president, replacing Kevin Couhig, who is stepping down next month with about a year left in his term.

Havard, a Republican, won with 58 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial returns.

The parish transitioned from a police jury system of government to a parish council in 2013. Couhig took office that year and pushed growth and economic development for the region, although some officials and residents said they preferred to preserve the parish’s historic roots and rural lifestyle.

Havard, 47, had won a House district seat serving parts of East Baton Rouge and East and West Feliciana parishes in 2011. His current term ends in 2020. Two years ago, he questioned during a debate in the House chamber about strippers whether Louisiana should require them to be younger than 28 and not overweight. He said he was attempting to make a point: "I was making a comment about overregulation and the overreach of government, and they get that. Some people don’t have a sense of humor and I feel bad for them really.”

Lauren Field, 52, had pledged to work for small businesses after opening a women's clothing store. In 2007 she took her position as executive director of the St. Francisville Area Foundation.

“We have great businesses here but we need to have traffic for them to thrive. We need to focus on marketing and tourism for that to happen,” Field, a Republican, said ahead of the election.

John Thompson, a Republican who represents District B on the West Feliciana Parish Council, had said he would work with others to improve the parish.

“I work with everyone in the parish, rich and poor and across racial lines," said Thompson, who is also a Baptist preacher.

Full results of those races are available on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, voterportal.sos.la.gov/graphical.