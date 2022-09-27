West Feliciana Head Start helps prepare at-risk 3-year-olds for prekindergarten, but while navigating the gap of summer months, both learning and social skills can be lost. A grant from the Capital Area United Way will help bridge that gap, provide four additional weeks of intervention, and fuel greater chances of success.
Zanovia Curtis, who supervises Federal Programs and the Early Childhood Community Network, said $30,000 was requested for Project S.O.A.R — Summer Opportunities for Achievement Reimagined. The School System goal is to help 51 children in their social, emotional, academic, and developmental growth and have them kindergarten ready.
The program strives to meet comprehensive needs of both the children and their families. “Our Early Childhood program is unique in that we have an early head start program and universal pre-K within the school system's lower elementary school,” Curtis said. “In addition, we have a school nurse and behavioral specialist on site to address the special needs of our children. Some of the innovative practices we employ include the ‘Leader in Me initiative,’ with focus on the seven habits of highly effective kids and their learning communities to collaborate and vertically align curriculum.”
Capital Area United Way announced the 2022-2023 Project-Based Grantees earlier this month. The grants will be a part of a one-year funding cycle beginning Sept. 6, 2022 and last through June 30, 2023.
The grants total over $612,000 for 42 programs for shorter-term projects that focus on efforts to address social services and populations affected by poverty.
“Capital Area United Way continues to prioritize the immediate and diverse needs of nonprofits throughout our 10-parish service area,” said Edy Addison, United Way vice president of community impact.
Head Start was once considered “Health Start” and Clarenica Grimes, West Feliciana Parish Head Start director, explained that what they called the Bridge Institute sets the stage for learning and development. It works on health, hygiene, and classroom skills.
The entire family enters the focus at the Bridge Institute as aspects of life like healthy eating habits are demonstrated and taught. Children might learn to sit still and walk orderly in line while parents begin to take part in learning and keep up with progress.
"The Bridge program has helped the children tremendously and the parents because sometimes we have to explain the importance of the children attending Bridge program,” Grimes said.
Curtis said she feels after crossing the Bridge, the students will “SOAR” pass summer learning loss and move toward significant academic growth. At the end of the project, the grant from United Way will also fund a culminating activity.
"We are elated to continue our partnership with Capital Area United Way as it envisions a community where everyone is empowered to reach their full potential,” she said. “The basic needs grant will afford the children in our early childhood program the opportunity to reach their full potential by increasing their achievement level, social emotional development, and strong educational foundation. We want this program to be a launchpad for success by instilling a mindset of being a lifelong learner.”