More than 200 years has passed since John James Audubon searched the scenic trails of West Feliciana looking to catalog and record in paint the birds of the area. A group of bird enthusiasts couldn’t travel back in time, but they could immerse themselves in the environment, habitat and select species that defined Audubon’s work.
Birding tours, held Friday, April 1, were a part of the John J. Audubon Bicentennial events held to commemorate the famous artist’s arrival to the Felicianas. The tours allowed participants to explore areas frequented by the artist including Audubon Historic Site, Mary Ann Brown Nature Preserve and Beechwood Cemetery.
Varieties of warblers, woodpeckers and titmouse birds were among those seen or heard by the capacity-tour participants. The group was led by volunteer birding guide Seth Blitch, director of Coastal and Marine Conservation in Louisiana.
Blitch empathized that birding is more than birdwatching because all senses are involved in the experience. “The more mature you are, the higher frequency calls are harder to hear,” he said. "So, birds like northern brutalist and blue-gray gnatcatchers with the really high frequency call are the ones that you don't stop hearing.”
The group had binoculars and cameras, but the scenic woods adopted library silence as participants realized seeing and hearing were both painting their experience. “I have a harder time now hearing birds like the blue-gray gnatcatchers because he has such a high frequency high pitch call, but they're around,” Blitch said.
Audubon, a self-trained artist, naturalist and ornithologist, combined interests in art and ornithology into a plan to make a complete pictorial record of all the bird species of North America. He arrived in the Feliciana region in 1821 to work as a private tutor at Oakley Plantation and soon began painting the birds of the region and eventually gained international fame for his Birds of America portfolio. He painted 32 life-sized birds at Oakley and local historians have noted that 50 to 70 birds in the series are from West Feliciana Parish alone.
Audubon's Birds of America was completed and printed in London in 1838, according to scripts used during the guided tour of the historic site. The book contains 435 life-size watercolors of North American birds reproduced from hand-engraved plates. The work is considered the archetype of wildlife illustration. The bird conservation group, the Audubon Society bears the artist’s name but was formed a half century after his death.